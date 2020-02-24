Political Leaders In Massachusetts Campaign For Elizabeth Warren 23 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:02s - Published Political Leaders In Massachusetts Campaign For Elizabeth Warren While Elizabeth Warren was in Alabama on Sunday, her supporters were campaigning on her behalf in Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources PHOTOS: Elizabeth Warren makes campaign stop at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren makes a stop in Colorado during her...

Denver Post - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like