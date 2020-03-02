Midas Run movie (1969) starring Richard Crenna, Anne Heywood, Fred Astaire 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:34s - Published Midas Run movie (1969) starring Richard Crenna, Anne Heywood, Fred Astaire Midas Run movie trailer (1969) Plot synopsis: A veteran Secret Service Agent from Britain hijacks a government shipment of fifteen million dollars of gold out of an irritation for never being knighted. Director: Alf Kjellin Writers: Ronald Austin, James D. Buchanan, Berne Giler Stars: Richard Crenna, Anne Heywood, Fred Astaire 0

