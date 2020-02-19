Global  

Democratic 2020 hopefuls march in Selma; Sanders campaigns in California

Joe Biden, fresh off a victory in South Carolina propelled by black voters, on Sunday commemorated a landmark civil rights march in Alabama, where some worshippers at an African-American church turned their backs on his rival Michael Bloomberg.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.
