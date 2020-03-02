Global  

Historic Bloody Sunday Selma March reenacted in Las Vegas

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
As communities all around the country remember The Bloody Sunday march in Selma, community members made their way from Las Vegas to North Las Vegas, holding their own Selma march Sunday.

Jeremy Chen reports.
