Tokyo Olympics could be axed if coronavirus not controlled

TOKYO — In what would be considered a major blow, Dick Pound, senior IOC member, says the Tokyo Olympic Games could be canceled if the you-know-what's-it-19 isn't under control.

The Guardian reports that according to senior member of the International Olympic Committee Dick Pound, an outright cancellation of the Games, instead of postponing or relocating would be likely if things aren't under control in a few months.

The Summer Games are currently scheduled to be held on July 24.

Pound, who has been an IOC member since 1978, thinks there's about a two- or three-month window before making a final decision.

So this means they could probably wait till like, late May.

Dick told the AP, "In and around that time, I'd say folks are going to have to ask: 'Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo or not?" And let's be honest...who knows how well the rest of the world will be doing in a few months.

As the Games get closer, Dick Pound said, "A lot of things have to start happening.

You've got to start ramping up your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels.

The media folks will be in there, building their studios." Pound said, "you're probably looking at cancellation" if the IOC decides the games cannot go forward as planned in Tokyo.