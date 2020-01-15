Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mixed Reaction Greets First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban

Mixed Reaction Greets First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban

Video Credit: WLNY CBS NY - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Mixed Reaction Greets First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban

Mixed Reaction Greets First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban

New York state's ban on plastic bags is now in effect.

So how are shoppers and businesses handling the new law?

TV 10/55's Nick Caloway went to find out
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New Yorkers Face First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban With Mixed Reactions

If you're going grocery shopping today, don't forget those re-usable bags as the state's plastic bag...
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Yorkers Adjusting To First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban [Video]New Yorkers Adjusting To First Day Of Plastic Bag Ban

Grocery shoppers are being reminded to bring their reusable bags or expect to pay for paper bags at the checkout. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published

Waterworks Market District Implements Plastic Bag Ban [Video]Waterworks Market District Implements Plastic Bag Ban

There are no more plastic bags to carry your groceries in at the Market District at The Waterworks; KDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on the new pilot program

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.