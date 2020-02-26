Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Russian police seize custom batmobile

Russian police seize custom batmobile

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Russian police seize custom batmobile

Russian police seize custom batmobile

MOSCOW — Police in Moscow have confiscated a batmobile replica over concerns that its not up to road safety standards.

According to the BBC, the vehicle was a fully functional replica of the batmobile seen in the ridiculously bad 2016 film Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

A statement from Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs says the custom batmobile was spotted in central Moscow and subsequently seized by police because it wasn't manufactured within factory conditions, and therefore not roadworthy.

Officials say the vehicle's dimensions "exceeded applicable norms." The owner, a 32-year-old from Moscow, is now being investigated on three different charges: the batmobile's lack of documentation, its excessive weight and size, and the irregular features that aren't allowed on road-driven vehicles.

There's no indication that the owner is trying to be a crime-fighting vigilante ala Batman, so maybe he's just a massive fan with a lot of cash to spare.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Moscow needs a new hero: police tow away Batmobile [Video]Moscow needs a new hero: police tow away Batmobile

Russian police impound Batmobile for traffic violations

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.