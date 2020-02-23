Sometimes when you make a wish... it comes true.

And that's the case for one local girl and her family.

Our savannah gaido joins us live the studio with more on the story.

Tears were shed, but happiness filled the room.

Family and friends of kensley brewer gathered together to see her ultimate wish granted.

It was an emotional day for kenneth brewer.

"it means everything, i mean knowing that she's still here" a send off party sunday for kensley brewer who is suffering from anaplastic astrocytoma grade 3 brain tumor and spina bifida -- a big diagnosis for such a young girl.

Her spunk and energy fills the room.

Family and friends celebrated her wish at schaeffer's churchááááisn't this shaeffer chapelááá in lowndes county.

"so today is actually the send off that is taking place because kensley actually identified for her one true wish to be and that was to go to disney world."

"we locally here in mississippi of course through our chapter make the wish possible, that means making sure that everything is kind of covered so that the family has a stress free time and so that they are able to go."

For kensley, a life- long dream is about to come true.

"just watching her face, knowing that she's going to get her wish to go see minnie mouse."

With a trip planned and tickets booked for the happiest place on earth, that life-long dream will soon become a reality.

"we're just always excited, our mission for make a wish is that together we create life changing wishes for children with critical illnesses and that together part is so important.

The party was provided by make a wish mississippi kensley and her family will leave saturday for disney world and sea world.