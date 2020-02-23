Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Make A Wish

Make A Wish

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Make A Wish

Make A Wish

Sometimes when you make a wish and it comes true; that's the case for one local girl and her family.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Make A Wish

Sometimes when you make a wish... it comes true.

And that's the case for one local girl and her family.

Our savannah gaido joins us live the studio with more on the story.

Tears were shed, but happiness filled the room.

Family and friends of kensley brewer gathered together to see her ultimate wish granted.

It was an emotional day for kenneth brewer.

"it means everything, i mean knowing that she's still here" a send off party sunday for kensley brewer who is suffering from anaplastic astrocytoma grade 3 brain tumor and spina bifida -- a big diagnosis for such a young girl.

Her spunk and energy fills the room.

Family and friends celebrated her wish at schaeffer's churchááááisn't this shaeffer chapelááá in lowndes county.

"so today is actually the send off that is taking place because kensley actually identified for her one true wish to be and that was to go to disney world."

"we locally here in mississippi of course through our chapter make the wish possible, that means making sure that everything is kind of covered so that the family has a stress free time and so that they are able to go."

For kensley, a life- long dream is about to come true.

"just watching her face, knowing that she's going to get her wish to go see minnie mouse."

With a trip planned and tickets booked for the happiest place on earth, that life-long dream will soon become a reality.

"we're just always excited, our mission for make a wish is that together we create life changing wishes for children with critical illnesses and that together part is so important.

.

The party was provided by make a wish mississippi kensley and her family will leave saturday for disney world and sea world.



Recent related news from verified sources

Shahid’s reaction to ‘Jersey 400 crore’ wish

While people were asking Shahid Kapoor to make a wish before he blew the candles on his birthday...
IndiaTimes - Published

'Happy Happy birthday to my everything,' Bipasha Basu has a warm wish for beau Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu met each other on the sets of 2015's horror film, Alone. The two...
Bollywood Life - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Schatzilein8

Gaby Sunshine Suck it up buttercup?! Are you serious Kody? YOU are the one who wanted 4 wives! Now be a good husband & make them… https://t.co/7TEvAjMpwy 8 seconds ago

Babyoneit2

@Babyoneit RT @X1_ALLIANCE: Don’t be afraid to make a wish because the universe will find a way to make it real. One Its, your wishes have been delive… 13 seconds ago

NarwhalBoi72

Narwhal @ PAXEast @elleryscelery I had quite a lot of fun but I didn’t make out with as much stuff as last year and I wish I knew you… https://t.co/gIS1AiblfO 13 seconds ago

20new17

Edwina perry RT @ashleyrae83: @OnARantMan I'm sick over it. I wish he would have waited until after Super Tuesday, but I think this shows how much he tr… 29 seconds ago

WabbitNyuku

Nyuku Tanigawa @KuroMokonaChan’s art is so cute, i wish i could afford to make a commission. I have a few characters id like to see in her style. 33 seconds ago

PrestonWilson44

Preston Wilson @ImTheRealMAGOO I wish her well wherever she is but I got to the point where it became work. You start trying to av… https://t.co/yyg5QJ0T8G 40 seconds ago

Sabpeds

Sabina Ali @berkeleydoc make a wish epic screen 😂 41 seconds ago

oldsngsliv

isabelle RT @sabina: I love each and every single one of you. I wish I could answer all your messages and like all your edits and pictures. You mean… 47 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

CBS4's Team 'Chicken Wang' Gets First Place At 6th Annual 'Wings For Wishes' [Video]CBS4's Team 'Chicken Wang' Gets First Place At 6th Annual 'Wings For Wishes'

CBSMiami anchor Frances Wang served as team captain of Team ‘Chicken Wang,’ which also included reporter Ty Russell, creative producer Oliana Torres, editor Irving Mercado, morning producer Tommy..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:00Published

The Final Wish [Video]The Final Wish

The Final Wish Movie Trailer Plot synopsis: From the creator of the Final Destination franchise. Be careful what you wish for because every wish comes at a price. Following the death of his father,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.