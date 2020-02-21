Buttigieg supporters react to campaign announcement

Time to go./// several presidential hopefuls are using this weekend to get people to the polls on super tuesday.

Kimt news three's maleeha kamal was actually with them when they got the news about the end of his campaign... and has our story. pete buttigieg supporters spent a good chunk of the afternoon canvassing several rochester neighborhoods .

But midway through they got the news that buttigieg would be suspending his campaign.

Buttigieg supporters from all over the midwest met sunday in rochester.

They shared stories of why they supported the south bend, indiana mayor and posed for a picture while proudly holding pete 20á20 signs.

This group's game plan for the day was to canvas the area in an attempt to get folks to the poll for super tuesday.

This is dawn welch's first time going door to door.

Middway through á they got word that buttigieg was suspending his campaign.

"it was completely unexpected.

I didn't see it coming at all."

Dane laitinen has been campaigning for buttigieg since last year.

This weekend he drove all the way from milwaukee to help push buttigieg's campaign forward.

He felt blindsided.

"from all of the briefings that we had been getting we were pushing through at least past super tuesday."

But he has some insight behind buttigieg's decision.

"i think it's a stragetic move to help the party.

And if we can go into the convention with a strong majority no matter who that is i think it better for the party."

Both supporters say they don't know who will get their vote on super tuesday.

about 20 supporters came out today.

In rochester maleeha kamal