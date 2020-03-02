GBB Loogootee Breaks Record

Game.> meanwhile, loogootee's state final win was much more of a nail biter than linton's, the lady lions still set a new 1a state finals record of their own.

Loogootee recorded eight made three pointers against pioneer, surpassing the old record of seven.

The three pointers from loogootee kept the lions in the fight while they battled to find their shot inside the arc and stop the panthers.

After coaching his team to their first state title, brian smith said he wasn't surprised at his team's ability to knock down shots.

<we got some good ball movement and hit some threes.

Brooke hit a couple three's.

Kenzie hit a couple three's.

I mean it's been a team effort, that's one thing that we've done this tournament is people had stretches.

They said we hit eight three pointers for a 1a record.

