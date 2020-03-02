Kasson hosts welcoming party for state wrestlers

Crowned state champions last night and a few of them came from our area.

Kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins me now as communities welcomed home their wrestlers.xx when you produce multiple state champions each season, the welcome home's are a little sweet.

Kasson mantorville didn't make it to the state tournament as a team, but they did send seven individuals with each making their own mark.

Kasson held a welcome back party for those wrestlers, telling funny stories about the year and just reminiscing on the season they had.

The kám tradition is one unrivaled in the area, few teams have had the success they have had.

The team had seven wrestlers qualify for the state tournament, highlighted by bennett berge and patrick kennedy, who won their third and fourth state title's respectively.

Speaking with kennedy and head coach jamie heidt, the support from the community is what makes this wrestling program so special.xx "it starts right here at home, you know this is our support system this is where it starts.

The culture comes from the wrestling room, the culture comes from the kitchen table at home so it's everything.

Just taking the mat and knowing that the people are behind you, it's really easy to wrestle for people that really come out and support you so i love it and i'm really going to miss that part of kassoná mantorville wrestling when i leave here."