shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EXCLUSIVE: Alan Jamal Womack Jr. Identified As Victim Killed Over Basketball Game At LA Fitness In King Of Prussia HOW THE FORMER MAYOR PETEBUTTIGIEG'S EXIT IS SHAKING UPCAMPAIGN 2020.BUT WE BEGIN RIGHT NOW AT11:00 WITH A STORY YOU WILL ONLYSEE ON "EYEWITNESS NEWS."A GRIEVING FAMILY REMEMBERS AYOUNG MAN KILLED OVER ABASKETBALL GAME IN A KING OFPRUSSIA PARKING LOT."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCHANTEE LANS LIVE AT THE LAFITNESS OF THE KING OF PRUSSIATOWNE CENTER TONIGHT WITH NOR.CHANTEE.REPORTER: JOE, I SPOKEEXCLUSIVELY WITH THE VICTIM'SMOTHER.SHE SAYS HE LIVED ABOUT A BLOCKAWAY.AND HE CONSIDERED THIS JIM LIKEA SECOND HOME.SHE SAYS HE EVEN WORKED OUT HEREMULTIPLE TIMES A DAY.I LOVE YOU.AND I WISH YOU -- I REALLY WISHYOU WERE HERE.TIGHT HUGS AND STREAMINGTEARS EXPRESSED THE PAIN FOR THEFAMILY OF 28-YEAR-OLD ALLANJAMAL WOMACK JUNIOR.AS WE PREPARE TO LAY ALLANDOWN, GOD, WE WILL NEVER FORGETHIM.HIS GRANDMOTHER PRAYED DURINGHIS VIGIL IN THE PARKING LOT OFLA FITNESS IN KING OF PRUSSIA.CROWDS GATHER JUST FEET AWAYFROM WHERE THE MOUNT AIRY NATIVEWAS SHOT AND KILL.I DON'T KNOW HOW I'M FEELING.I'M BROKEN.WOMACK'S MOTHER, LATRICE FEELEX LEARNED THE SHOOTING FRIDAYNIGHT STEMMED FROM PICK UPBASKETBALL GAME.BOTH MEN HAD A GUN AND PROPERLYLICENSED FIREARMS.HE FIRED BACK.HE SHOT, TOO.I DID HEAR.WOMACK PLAYED BASKETBALL INHIGH SCHOOL AND FISHER COLLEGEIN BOSTON.YELLOW AND PURPLE FOR FAVORITEPLAYER KOBE BRYANT.SIBLINGS ARE STILL IN SHOCK.FAMILY WAS EVERYTHING TO HIM.IT'S HARD.RELATIVES SAY WOMACK WOULDHELP COMPLETE STRANGERS.I WATCHED HIM GIVE HIS COATTO HOMELESS PEOPLE.I WATCHED HIM GIVE CLOTHES TOPEOPLE.ANYTHING THAT HE COULD DO.GYM MEMBERS WERE TURNED AWAYSATURDAY MORNING.BUT ON SUNDAY, LA FITNESS DOORSREOPENED, NOW SURROUNDING BY AGRIEVING FAMILY STRUGGLING TOCOME TO GRIPS WITH REALITY AND AMOTHER SEARCHING FOR PEACE ANDCLOSURE.I HAVE TO FORGIVE HIM.I HAVE TO FORGIVE THE GUY WHOSHOT MY SON SO I CAN GET THROUGHIT.IT'S THE ONLY WAY.ALLAN.REST IN PEACE HOMIE.I REACHED OUT TO THEMONTGOMERY COUNTY DISTRICTATTORNEY'S OFFICE, A REP THERE





