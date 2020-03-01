Charges Dropped For Man Shot By Police In CTA Red Line Station

CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli talked with Legal Analyst Irv Miller for some insight on the decision.



Tweets about this CBS Chicago CPD Calls For Charges To Be Dropped Against Ariel Roman, Man Shot By Police At Grand-State Red Line Station… https://t.co/pFgVhTrORY 2 minutes ago The Lowell Sun A man shot and seriously wounded by a Chicago police officer in a downtown train station won’t face charges, as pro… https://t.co/YGQK3WP45Y 2 hours ago Jeff Terry RT @nwi_jsp: Charges dropped against man shot by Chicago police at station https://t.co/U6vHUlKuta via @nwi 2 hours ago Jalen Michael Weir RT @jilevin: Charges dropped in case of man shot by Chicago police in incident captured on 'extremely disturbing' video https://t.co/aboUO1… 3 hours ago Nitpix.net News in the Public Interest "Charges dropped in case of man shot by Chicago police in incident captured on 'extremely disturbing' video"… https://t.co/6zgCGDveIv 3 hours ago TheUrbanNewz Cook County State's Attorney drops charges against man shot by Chicago police at CTA Red Line station… https://t.co/GaNjhO5Z4w 3 hours ago Brandon Ison The man hospitalized after being shot by a Chicago Police officer while resisting being placed in custody now has a… https://t.co/srtqpuRQtL 3 hours ago WSPA 7News Criminal charges against a man shot and seriously injured by Chicago police at a downtown train station have been d… https://t.co/NywoXkLfQf 3 hours ago