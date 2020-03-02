Global  

Pete Buttigieg Withdraws From Presidential Race

Pete Buttigieg Withdraws From Presidential Race

Pete Buttigieg Withdraws From Presidential Race

The former South Bend mayor ended his campaign Sunday night after a poor showing in South Carolina.
'Mayor Pete' Buttigieg ends improbable U.S. presidential bid

Pete Buttigieg, who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown and positioned...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Khaleej TimesTMZ.comNYTimes.comCBS NewsCBS 2Deutsche Welle


As Pete Buttigieg exits presidential race, Joe Biden seeks edge against Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comReuters



xryanfinex

Ryan Fine BREAKING: Mayor Pete Buttigieg Withdraws From Presidential Race, Endorses Jeb! 4 hours ago

AcidAunt

aunt acid Pete Buttigieg withdraws from the race https://t.co/dAbbeYkltw 4 hours ago

HipHopMarijuana

Hip Hop Marijuana RT @KevinCChang: Pete #Buttigieg withdraws from #DemocraticPrimary campaign following failure to win appeal beyond white voters in a divers… 5 hours ago

KevinCChang

Kevin Chang 🌏⚖️ Pete #Buttigieg withdraws from #DemocraticPrimary campaign following failure to win appeal beyond white voters in a… https://t.co/iDDENoF4u9 5 hours ago

realWcompany

World.official 🔴🔴 pete Buttigieg withdraws from the Democratic primary. https://t.co/XI6EefrmrI 6 hours ago

pontepolitics

New College Pontefract Politics Former Vice-President Joe Biden wins the South Carolina Democratic primary and Pete Buttigieg withdraws from the race 6 hours ago

BoTinman

Bo Tinman Pete Buttigieg Withdraws from the 2020 Presidential Race! #Q #QAnon #WWG1WGA #MAGA https://t.co/nw0gGjWWw9 6 hours ago


Buttigieg quits 2020 race ahead of Super Tuesday [Video]Buttigieg quits 2020 race ahead of Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, saying he no longer saw a chance of winning. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published

Buttigieg Supporters React To News He Dropped Out of 2020 Presidential Races [Video]Buttigieg Supporters React To News He Dropped Out of 2020 Presidential Races

Supporters of Pete Buttigieg — who showed up to what was supposed to be a rally in Dallas Sunday — react to his removal from the 2020 presidential race.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:44Published

