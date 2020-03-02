Protesters In Support Of Myon Burrell Prompted Cancellation Of Klobuchar's Rally 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:00s - Published Protesters In Support Of Myon Burrell Prompted Cancellation Of Klobuchar's Rally Protesters calling for Myon Burrell's release filled Sen. Amy Klobuchar's rally Sunday evening prompting it to cancel, Jeff Wagner reports (3:00). WCCO 4 News at 10 – March 1, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this