Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amber Alert Cancelled After Farmers Branch Children Abducted In Stolen Vehicle Found Safe

Amber Alert Cancelled After Farmers Branch Children Abducted In Stolen Vehicle Found Safe

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Amber Alert Cancelled After Farmers Branch Children Abducted In Stolen Vehicle Found Safe

Amber Alert Cancelled After Farmers Branch Children Abducted In Stolen Vehicle Found Safe

The two children who were abducted in a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon have been found safe, police said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Creekredman

Creekredman Amber Alert cancelled after Farmers Branch kids abducted in stolen vehicle found safe https://t.co/k9NasSTRKH 13 hours ago

cherokee_autumn

Shay 🇺🇸 ⚛ https://t.co/Bwd0EYPcUp The car thief dropped the kids off an hour away in a supermarket. Thankfully the kids are ok. 3 days ago

ChristianPiekos

Christian Piekos Here's what I'm following this AM from the @KSLA #FirstAlertCenter: -An AMBER alert is cancelled after two children… https://t.co/zr80lCLCiP 3 days ago

dolly19631966

Dolly Loretta Russo Amber Alert cancelled after Farmers Branch kids abducted in stolen vehicle found safe https://t.co/bIq6TSVXkh 3 days ago

Jeembro

James B Chatham RT @fox7austin: #UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after Farmers Branch kids abducted in stolen vehicle found safe. https://t.co/f6kaSE0Ik7 3 days ago

HendersonAlan

Alan Henderson Farmers Branch is a suburb of Dallas, Texas Amber Alert cancelled after Farmers Branch kids abducted in stolen veh… https://t.co/EVed3gPNNg 3 days ago

HendersonAlan

Alan Henderson Farmers Branch is a suburb of Dallas, Texas Amber Alert cancelled after Farmers Branch kids abducted in stolen veh… https://t.co/0AwxDgwoiE 3 days ago

alexrmt079

Alexis Cole RT @CBSDFW: #UPDATE: Amber Alert Cancelled After Farmers Branch Children Abducted In Stolen Vehicle Found Safe: https://t.co/4m65r2HyOo htt… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mother of missing Evelyn Boswell arrested, charged in AMBER Alert case [Video]Mother of missing Evelyn Boswell arrested, charged in AMBER Alert case

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office charged the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, Megan Maggie Boswell, with false reporting.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:01Published

Evelyn Boswell is just one of four AMBER Alert children [Video]Evelyn Boswell is just one of four AMBER Alert children

There are four children who are currently the subject of Amber Alerts. Their names are Evelyn Boswell, Zaylee Fryar, Gage Daniel, and Chloie Leverette.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.