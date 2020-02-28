Global  

LA County Sheriff, Fire Investigating Allegations Of Deputies Sharing Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

LA County Sheriff, Fire Investigating Allegations Of Deputies Sharing Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

LA County Sheriff, Fire Investigating Allegations Of Deputies Sharing Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

The LA County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department said they are investigating the allegations that deputies and first responders shared gruesome photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.
