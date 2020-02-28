LA County Sheriff, Fire Investigating Allegations Of Deputies Sharing Kobe Bryant Crash Photos 6 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:43s - Published LA County Sheriff, Fire Investigating Allegations Of Deputies Sharing Kobe Bryant Crash Photos The LA County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department said they are investigating the allegations that deputies and first responders shared gruesome photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.