Supergirl S05E14 The Bodyguard - Promo trailer

Supergirl 5x14 "The Bodyguard" Season 5 Episode 14 Promo Trailer #2 - LENA MOVES FORWARD WITH NON NOCERE – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) tasks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with protecting Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but his nefarious purpose goes beyond merely keeping Andrea alive.

Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex’s help.

Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Chandler Smidt (#514).

Original airdate 3/8/2020.