Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Supergirl S05E14 The Bodyguard - Promo trailer

Supergirl S05E14 The Bodyguard - Promo trailer

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Supergirl S05E14 The Bodyguard - Promo trailer

Supergirl S05E14 The Bodyguard - Promo trailer

Supergirl 5x14 "The Bodyguard" Season 5 Episode 14 Promo Trailer #2 - LENA MOVES FORWARD WITH NON NOCERE – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) tasks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with protecting Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but his nefarious purpose goes beyond merely keeping Andrea alive.

Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex’s help.

Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Chandler Smidt (#514).

Original airdate 3/8/2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TeamSuperman

Team Superman RT @SupermanHomepge: #Supergirl S05E14 “The Bodyguard” Extended Promo #Trailer https://t.co/9IAIueW6nM https://t.co/M4tBd692Rz 2 days ago

SupermanHomepge

Superman Homepage #Supergirl S05E14 “The Bodyguard” Extended Promo #Trailer https://t.co/9IAIueW6nM https://t.co/M4tBd692Rz 2 days ago

TeamSuperman

Team Superman RT @SupermanHomepge: #Supergirl S05E14 “The Bodyguard” Extended #Promo Trailer https://t.co/9IAIueW6nM https://t.co/flacdmezUZ 3 days ago

SupermanHomepge

Superman Homepage #Supergirl S05E14 “The Bodyguard” Extended #Promo Trailer https://t.co/9IAIueW6nM https://t.co/flacdmezUZ 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Supergirl S05E14 The Bodyguard [Video]Supergirl S05E14 The Bodyguard

Supergirl 5x14 "The Bodyguard" Season 5 Episode 14 Promo Trailer HD - LENA MOVES FORWARD WITH NON NOCERE – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) tasks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with protecting Andrea (Julie..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:22Published

Supergirl S05E13 It's A Super Life [Video]Supergirl S05E13 It's A Super Life

Supergirl 5x13 "It's A Super Life" Season 5 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - THOMAS LENNON (“RENO 911”) GUEST STARS IN SUPERGIRL’S 100TH EPISODE – Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon) returns with..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.