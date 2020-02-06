Lafayette fashion show fundraiser helps grant Make-A-Wish for high school student

Global  

To grant one lafayette woman's wish.

Mccutcheon high school student chloe caldwell was diagnosed with cancer at age 16.

News 18's micah upshaw shows us how a lafayette based show is helping send her to france.

Chloe: this has been like, my dream since my freshman year.

Micah: chloe caldwell's dream to study abroad in france was put on hold just before her 17th birthday.

Frank and denise: she one night said she had chest pains and the next day we were in riley and they said she had a ten- centimeter mass in her chest and they started chemotherapy the next week.

Micah: caldwell was diagnosed with stage two hodgkins lymphoma.

The wish gala and fashion show has been a major fundraiser for greater lafayette make-a- wish kids since 20-13.

Now she's the next to benefit.

Chloe: it just kind of shows how much make-a-wish really cares about its people and just the amount that aommunity can come together to support children who have struggled a lot.

Micah: this fashion show is primarily run on donations and volunteering.

Local boutiques provide the outfits, the models are high school students volunteering their time and those in attendance are people willing to give.

Sarah: we just kind of started, it was originally with a boutique that was in town that the owner had passed away, was a friend of mine and make-a-wish was really near and dear to her heart.

Micah: event coordinator sarah parent says it only made sense to honor her friend through mixing the world of fashion and fundraising by incorporating local businesses.

Sarah: we said let's come together and have everybody do a fashion show for make-a-wish because it really impacts families that are going through something really hard.

Micah: this year's fashion show brought in more than 8- thousand dollars for caldwell's trip.

Frank and denise: it's incredibly overwhelming that they would do this to make chloe's wish come true.

Micah: caldwell plans to use this wish for an educational opportunity, her dream job is to become a foreign language teacher.

Chloe: being able to communicate to people is something that's really important throughout all aspects of life and learning a different language like opens up to you for so many different people.

Micah: in lafayette, micah upshaw, news 18.

Caldwell is in the stage of remission, which means she's currently cancer free.

She will graduate from mccutcheon high school this spring.

In the summer she'll leave for france for




