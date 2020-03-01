Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Two presumptive cases of Coronavirus reported in Tampa Bay

Two presumptive cases of Coronavirus reported in Tampa Bay

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Two presumptive cases of Coronavirus reported in Tampa Bay

Two presumptive cases of Coronavirus reported in Tampa Bay

Florida Gov.

Ron DeSantis disclosed late Sunday that two people in Tampa Bay are the first to test “presumptively positive" for COVID-19 and directed his top health official to declare a public health emergency.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Reneeme14

Reneeme RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: 2 cases of #coronavirus reported in #Florida in #TampaBay. One patient does NOT have a travel history. The 2n… 24 seconds ago

shirleyvols

💒🏈🎶🌻🍑👩‍🌾s~R~k👨‍🌾🏀👨‍👩‍👧🚜🐶🐱🐹 RT @whnt: The Florida Dept. of Health announced that Florida has 2 presumptive positive #COVID19 cases in a tweet: Florida Gov.​ https://t.… 47 seconds ago

samvictores

star-lord Ⓥ RT @OfficialJoelF: #BREAKING: 2 “presumptive” positive coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough and Manatee County, Florida, per @Healthy… 2 minutes ago

Jdstasia

Joanne Douglas RT @NBCNews: Florida Gov. DeSantis declared a public health emergency Sunday after officials reported 2 presumptive cases of coronavirus. h… 2 minutes ago

whnt

WHNT News 19 The Florida Dept. of Health announced that Florida has 2 presumptive positive #COVID19 cases in a tweet: Florida Go… https://t.co/4irRuAxhgt 2 minutes ago

saintlebronhell

lebronnn RT @Frescomelts: Times like this is when I wish I was still working from home https://t.co/NITteHfv5M 2 minutes ago

i_am4tunate

ღ julianne ღ RT @i_am4tunate: SMH it’s in my hometown #CoronavirusOutbreak #TampaBay 😱😫 https://t.co/ReUxFkEkEQ 3 minutes ago

1feralkat

feralkat RT @CBSLA: A second death in Washington state was announced Sunday. Rhode Island reported its first two cases, and Florida announced two pr… 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

2 New Coronavirus Cases In Solano, Alameda Counties [Video]2 New Coronavirus Cases In Solano, Alameda Counties

Alameda County has declared a local public health emergency after two NorthBay VacaValley Hospital healthcare workers from Alameda and Solano counties were confirmed presumptive positive for the..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:51Published

Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality [Video]Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.