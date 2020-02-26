Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of Race

Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of Race

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of Race

Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of Race

Volunteers for his campaign in Denver were surprised by the announcement on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race: U.S. media

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has pulled out of the race, U.S. media said Sunday,...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •ReutersJapan TodayReuters IndiaKhaleej TimesNYTimes.com


Buttigieg aides say path beyond March 3 possible but tricky

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bracing his supporters...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RbrucegrpR

R. Bruce Richardson RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: Regardless of who you favor, now that Pete and Steyer are out, and Biden strengthened, prepare for possibly unpreceden… 30 seconds ago

thetimes

The Times Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor and the first openly gay candidate to compete in a primary contest has dropped out… https://t.co/Ht7YNzKqS0 48 seconds ago

Holly00258437

Holly RT @OnlyGod4ever: Mayor Pete out of race? Two aides confirmed to NBC News on Sunday Hmmmmm Wonder who is next? #TAP https://t.co/MT3C2c… 2 minutes ago

SheviStories

Shevi Arnold RT @stonecold2050: Pete Buttigieg to quit the Democratic Presidential race. The first openly gay major presidential candidate, Mr. Buttigi… 5 minutes ago

twanya

Twanya Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to end campaign: https://t.co/nX3NQln6jG via @AOL 6 minutes ago

cloudwanderer3

Rüya RT @sapphrdavis: With Pete Buttigieg out, he becomes the first candidate in a Democratic Presidential Primary to win Iowa and not win the n… 7 minutes ago

jmdean946

June Dean RT @AmoneyResists: .⁦@PeteButtigieg⁩ drops out of 2020 Democratic Presidential Race. Pete deserves to be commended for the campaign he ran… 12 minutes ago

decaturdaily

The Decatur Daily WASHINGTON — Pete Buttigieg, who rose from being a small-town Midwestern mayor to a barrier-breaking, top-tier cand… https://t.co/91Y1QlhZIq 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg quits 2020 race ahead of Super Tuesday [Video]Buttigieg quits 2020 race ahead of Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, saying he no longer saw a chance of winning. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published

Buttigieg Supporters React To News He Dropped Out of 2020 Presidential Races [Video]Buttigieg Supporters React To News He Dropped Out of 2020 Presidential Races

Supporters of Pete Buttigieg — who showed up to what was supposed to be a rally in Dallas Sunday — react to his removal from the 2020 presidential race.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.