Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rep. Greg Stanton endorses Joe Biden

Rep. Greg Stanton endorses Joe Biden

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Rep. Greg Stanton endorses Joe BidenStanton endorsing Biden, calls for coronavirus funding.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Rep. Greg Stanton endorses Joe Biden

WILL PUT IN THEIR VOTE FOR THEDEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

mikedec

Mike Dec Arizona Congressman and Former Mayor of Phoenix Greg Stanton Endorses Joe Biden for President https://t.co/rxaaOqzh65 7 hours ago

cmpnwtr

Fiducia RT @Georgians4Biden: Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona endorses @JoeBiden https://t.co/qleiITVPf7 #TeamJoe #Biden2020 8 hours ago

Georgians4Biden

Biden for President GA Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona endorses @JoeBiden https://t.co/qleiITVPf7 #TeamJoe #Biden2020 8 hours ago

Polit_eurOpines

dr-heart-d health month RT @ContentedIndie: Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona endorses Biden. 8 hours ago

ContentedIndie

Contented Independent Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona endorses Biden. 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Jim Clyburn Endorses Joe Biden [Video]Rep. Jim Clyburn Endorses Joe Biden

Rep. Jim Clyburn Endorses Joe Biden

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:57Published

South Carolina Rep. Clyburn endorses Biden before primary [Video]South Carolina Rep. Clyburn endorses Biden before primary

James Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House of Representatives and an influential black legislator from the early voting state of South Carolina, said on Wednesday he would endorse former U.S. Vice..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.