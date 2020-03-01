Global  

Inter Miami beaten on MLS debut

Inter Miami beaten on MLS debut

Inter Miami beaten on MLS debut

Highlights from Inter Miami's first MLS game as David Beckham's new side are beaten by LA FC.
David Beckham’s team Inter Miami lose first ever MLS match as ex-Arsenal forward Carlos Vela nets stunning winner for LAFC

Inter Miami were beaten on their MLS debut by a moment of magic from Carlos Vela, but David Beckham...
talkSPORT - Published

Beckham says ‘exciting times’ are ahead for Inter Miami following MLS debut

David Beckham has praised his Inter Miami squad following the team’s 1-0 loss to Los Angeles FC in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Inter Miami CF Season Debut in Los Angeles [Video]Inter Miami CF Season Debut in Los Angeles

It's a historic day for South Florida Sports, The Season Opener for the newest MLS Soccer team, Inter Miami CF. It's happening in Los Angeles and before the match, there was an incredible surprise...

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:05Published

Inter Miami Ready For Its Debut [Video]Inter Miami Ready For Its Debut

CBS4's Mike Cugno is in Los Angeles where Inter Miami will face off against the Galaxy.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published

