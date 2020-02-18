Global  

Armed police surround shopping mall after gunman shoots one and takes 30 hostages in Manila, Philippines

One person has been shot and at least 30 others are being held hostage after a shooting at a shopping mall in Manila, Philippines on Monday (March 2).

The shooter, believed to be a disgruntled security guard, opened fire at the V-Mall in the San Juan City area of Metro Manila shortly before noon.

He is said to be carrying firearms and a grenade.

Police said that the hostages were employees and they were being held inside an admin office in the building.

SWAT teams are now surrounding the building.

Eastern Police District director Brigadier General Johnson Almazan said several gunshots were heard.

While San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said that at least one person had been shot and was rushed to hospital.

''We are currently negotiating with this person,'' Zamora said.
