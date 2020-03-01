Global  

Citroën vehicles at La Défense 2020

Citroën has unveiled a 100% electric mobile solution, ami that intends to unleash urban mobility for all.

The ami project has become a reality in barely a year, after its direct descendant AMI ONE Concept was first introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019.

Ami has two seats, is 100% electric, compact, and customisable.

It is accessible to all, with no licence required and offers a global 360° solution for urban mobility, to make freedom of movement easier and more suited to the greatest number of people.

It comes with affordable "à la carte" offers, car sharing via Free2Move and long-term rental options, all through a 100% online customer journey.
