54 Grad Student Workers Fired By UC Santa Cruz After Striking For Higher Wages

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Dozens of grad student teaching assistants were fired from UC Santa Cruz after going on strike for higher wages.

They aren't expelled from the university but are losing the ability to work on campus.

KION's Josh Kristianto reports.

(3-1-2020)
Bethpikegirl

pamela drake RT @BootsRiley: Here's one you can support right now. UCSC grad student workers are on strike, and they'v been officially "fired". Theyr… 13 minutes ago

tobyssium

Toby Smith RT @ziapuigm: A message to faculty from fired @ucsc grad student workers: 1) Cancel all classes on Monday 2) Attend our press conference at… 18 minutes ago

cola4all

COLA4all RT @Libertinopatren: Let’s ALL stand in solidarity with @payusmoreucsc as they strike for a cost of living adjustment!!! @ucsc needs to pay… 24 minutes ago

IasaStudies

IASA - in solidarity with the UK #UCUstrike RT @payusmoreucsc: Nearly 80 grad student workers are fired for striking by @UCSC. Admin is only interested in breaking the strike--not sup… 42 minutes ago

caromholland

Caroline Holland ps. if you can, please support @payusmoreucsc - graduate student workers organizing for better working & learning c… https://t.co/8uvUfe4yQk 3 hours ago


