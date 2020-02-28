Tiger Shroff reveals why it was challenging to work with Riteish Deshmukh | Baaghi 3

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Baaghi 3 star cast spotted on a promotion spree in Mumbai.

Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh twinned in black shirts while Shraddha Kapoor paired blue denims with a printed top.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 will hit theatres on March 6.

In an interview, the actors also shared their experience on working together.

Tiger revealed why it was challenging for him to act with Riteish Deshmukh.

Watch the full video to find out.
