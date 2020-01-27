Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Protesters march in London in support of Wet'suwet'en in Canada

Protesters march in London in support of Wet'suwet'en in Canada

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:17s - Published < > Embed
Protesters march in London in support of Wet'suwet'en in Canada

Protesters march in London in support of Wet'suwet'en in Canada

Protesters gathered outside Canada House in London, UK, on Sunday (March 1) to demonstrate their support for the Wet'suwet'en Indigenous group.

There are plans by the Canadian government to construct the Coastal GasLink Pipeline through Wet'suwet'en traditional lands.

In Canada, Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have withheld their approval and organised protests.

Demonstrators in this footage rallied against the Canadian government, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Protesters walked from Canada House around Trafalgar Square on their way to Downing Street.

They also stopped by a statue of British explorer James Cook on The Mall, chanting "F*** James Cook." At one point, marchers can be seen blocking traffic on Whitehall near Downing Street, including a fire engine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

babadaddywon

GeneralJosh💚 https://t.co/ostZoe5WOh Celebs march in support of Assange ahead of extradition hearing  New York Post Roger Wate… https://t.co/KT9qxvyIZU 1 week ago

IowaCityIowaa

Iowa City Iowa * Celebs march in support of Assange ahead of extradition hearing  New York Post * Roger Waters of Pink Floyd joins… https://t.co/zKYeOW9NgB 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kashmir solidarity demonstration sees protesters hit Modi mask with shoe [Video]Kashmir solidarity demonstration sees protesters hit Modi mask with shoe

Protesters gathered at the Indian High Commission in London over the weekend (January 26) to demand Kashmir become a free state from India.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.