Protesters march in London in support of Wet'suwet'en in Canada

Protesters gathered outside Canada House in London, UK, on Sunday (March 1) to demonstrate their support for the Wet'suwet'en Indigenous group.

There are plans by the Canadian government to construct the Coastal GasLink Pipeline through Wet'suwet'en traditional lands.

In Canada, Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have withheld their approval and organised protests.

Demonstrators in this footage rallied against the Canadian government, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Protesters walked from Canada House around Trafalgar Square on their way to Downing Street.

They also stopped by a statue of British explorer James Cook on The Mall, chanting "F*** James Cook." At one point, marchers can be seen blocking traffic on Whitehall near Downing Street, including a fire engine.