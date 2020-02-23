Katy Perry: I'm a bridechilla

After seemingly collapsing due to a gas leak during the auditions of “American Idol,” judge Katy...

Katy Perry is showing off a gorgeous new look! The Witness pop superstar posted a stunning selfie on...

gen21 Katy Perry is a 'bridechilla' The 35-year-old singer is set to marry movie star Orlando Bloom, and Katy has insiste… https://t.co/eBkLN5JZQ8 11 hours ago

Galih Sebastian Katy Perry is a 'bridechilla' The 35-year-old singer is set to marry movie star Orlando Bloom, and Katy has insiste… https://t.co/7vem0kvsOU 8 hours ago

Echoingwalls Music Katy Perry is a 'bridechilla' - The 35-year-old singer is set to marry movie star Orlando Bloom, and Katy has insis… https://t.co/Oekwj15wLb 6 hours ago