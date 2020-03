Budget Session: Cong, TMC & AAP MPs stage protest against Delhi violence | Oneindia News

AS THE SECOND PHASE OF THE BUDGET SESSION OF THE PARLIAMENT BEGAN TODAY.

BOTH THE HOUSES OF THE PARLIAMENT WERE ADJOURNED TILL 2 PM.

WHILE THE LOK SABHA WAS ADJOURNED AS A MARK OF RESPECT TO JD(U) MP FROM BIHAR BAIDYANATH PRASAD MAHTO WHO DIED RECENTLY.

THE UPPER HOUSE WAS ADJOURNED AFTER THE ENTIRE OPPOSITION PROTESTED OVER ISSUE OF VIOLENCE IN DELHI.

CONGRESS, TRINAMOOL AND AAP MPS STAGED SEPARATE PROTESTS NEAR THE GANDHI STATUE IN PARLIAMENT DEMANDING ANSWERS FROM THE GOVERNMENT ON THE DELHI VIOLENCE