Astronomers say they might have found a new 'minimoon' orbiting Earth

Astronomers say they might have found a new 'minimoon' orbiting Earth

Astronomers say they might have found a new 'minimoon' orbiting Earth

The Earth's busy orbit is occupied by space junk, nearly 5,000 artificial satellites, the Moon and now a possible temporary resident 'minimoon' called 2020 CD3.
Possible new 'minimoon' discovered orbiting Earth

Tumbling through Earth's increasingly crowded orbit are about 5,000 satellites, half a million pieces...
Earth has new, but temporary, natural moon

Earth has new, but temporary, natural moonWashington DC (UPI) Feb 26, 2020 There is a new, but temporary, natural moon orbiting Earth,...
Astronomers sights probable 'minimoon' orbiting Earth

TUCSON, ARIZONA — The Earth's busy orbit is occupied by space junk, nearly 5,000 artificial satellites, the Moon and now a possible temporary resident 'minimoon' called 2020 CD3. Live Science reports..

New "Mini-Moon" Orbiting Earth

New "Mini-Moon" Orbiting Earth

