CIF Regional Basketball

Were announced a few hours ago... and we have some matchups coming your way this week... northern section division three winners pleasant valley gets to stay home for the opening round matchup.

They host central catholic... foothill heads to modesto as the 11th seed to face palma high school... division four has u-prep going on the road to stockton.

Panthers take on eighth seed brookside christian... next up division five, pierce gets the top seed and will take on a familiar face in 16th seed durham.

These two teams played earlier this year but pierce won that match by 23... a lot of teams in our area are slotted in division five.

12th seed oroville heads to eastside college prep out of palo alto who own the 5th seed... back to back section winners mount shasta were given the 13th seed so they'll head to gilroy to face christopher high school... wrapping up division five, gridley hosts argonaut while los molinos makes it in as the 15th seed to face bradshaw christian... all games are this tuesday... that was just the boys'.

Let's check in with the girls matchups to start regionals... both p-v boys and girls made it to state as sectino winners.

Vikings get the fifth seed and host el dorado before the boys' play so that'll be a double header... enterprise heads to cloverdale as the tenth seed... one team opted out of regionals giving leaving the door open for chico as the 15th seed.

They'll go on the road to face argonaut... over in division five west valley locked in the number one seed so they'll get home court through most of the tourney.

They host le grand... more in division five, u-prep hosts golden sierra in a four versus 13 seed matchup... while colusa heads to watsonville south of the bay area to face monte vista christian... gridley comes in as the sixth seed.

Durham gets to make a short trip on the road to face the bulldogs... while in division six, redding christian gets the two seed and stays home to take on tomales.

Divisions four and five play tuesday with redding christian being the only team that starts their regionals journey on wednesday... the