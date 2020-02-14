London supermarket runs out of hand sanitiser amid coronavirus fears

A branch of the supermarket Sainsbury's ran out of anti-bacterial hand sanitiser on March 1.

Citizens appear to be stockpiling the hygiene product amid fears of coronavirus spreading across the UK.

Numerous Twitter users expressed their frustration in not being able to purchase the hand wash product, one said: "Is London selling out of hand sanitiser gels?

I’m on my way to the 8th shop to try my luck." Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock has said that shutting down UK cities may become necessary.