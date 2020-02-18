Global Issues Web Israel general elections: Third vote in less than a year https://t.co/wlW72OInLG 16 minutes ago

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Israel general elections: Third vote in less than a year https://t.co/DgGSfX0B3H 17 minutes ago

THE WORLD NEWS Israel is voting on Monday. Here's what you need to know - CNN Israel is voting on Monday. Here's what you need to… https://t.co/GKcgebUM7p 54 minutes ago

AJUKWU RT @MiguelSihman: The campaign is being so apathetic, after two general elections that they didn't throw a government, that some media have… 23 hours ago

LechLechà RT @ispionline: The March 2 general elections in #Israel (the third in 11 months) remain contested and uncertain and, according to the late… 3 days ago

Miguel Sihman. The campaign is being so apathetic, after two general elections that they didn't throw a government, that some medi… https://t.co/xBEo60ojtu 3 days ago

ISPI The March 2 general elections in #Israel (the third in 11 months) remain contested and uncertain and, according to… https://t.co/SPcngDlftJ 3 days ago