India Us-taliban Deal

India Us-taliban Deal
India reacts cautiously to US-Taliban peace deal

In a guarded reaction to the peace deal between the US and the Taliban, India on Saturday said its...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNAWorldNews


Back deals that bring Afghan peace: India

As US signalled an end to the war in Afghanistan with a peace deal with Taliban, India's foreign...
IndiaTimes - Published


shabirbuneri

Shabir Buneri No one is trying to understand that India is exacerbating the wrath of the peace agreement between the United State… https://t.co/tmcd21vUuT 2 minutes ago

imtiaz_68

muhammad imtiaz khokhar RT @RiteshSpeak: Another Setback to INDIA as #Taliban & #US to sign a Peace Deal Today. Dreams of controlling Pakistan through Afghanistan… 20 minutes ago

MalikaShah18

🥀 Afghan-US deal has been done.. Now Taliban is on the way to india #GenocideOfIndianMuslims 30 minutes ago

SameerWagle1

Sameer Wagle RT @SushantSin: Trump visits India, hailed as a great friend, says all the right things; in a few days, goes and signs a deal with the Tali… 47 minutes ago

TheQuint

The Quint #Video | “(The agreement) has been talked about for so long; it was almost like finally seeing ‘Pakeezah’ after wat… https://t.co/SU4wQ4WHOZ 47 minutes ago

Anzalk3

Anzal KaBeEr India to attend US-Taliban peace deal event today https://t.co/vDMBLIWcMA https://t.co/Yuib0HqPso… https://t.co/fhNjKtOoYi 52 minutes ago

Amit369Vasudev

Amit Vasudev 2.0 RT @SirfNewsIndia: Taliban has persuaded US President Donald Trump to believe it is no longer terrorist. Are you convinced? This is a matte… 56 minutes ago

DrFasih4

Dr Fasih RT @Mrinsafian: India shadows fear after a peace deal between the US and the Taliban #peaceagreement #Taliban https://t.co/vq7lL6QCeh 1 hour ago


‘Prisoner release can’t be a pre-condition’: Ashraf Ghani on US-Taliban deal [Video]‘Prisoner release can’t be a pre-condition’: Ashraf Ghani on US-Taliban deal

Days after US and Taliban signed a peace deal, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has raised an objection to the prisoner release clause. Addressing a press conference, Ghani said that no commitment has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:20Published

Us, Taliban Sign Peace Deal [Video]Us, Taliban Sign Peace Deal

Us, Taliban Sign Peace Deal

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published

