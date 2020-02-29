India Us-taliban Deal

Shabir Buneri No one is trying to understand that India is exacerbating the wrath of the peace agreement between the United State… https://t.co/tmcd21vUuT 2 minutes ago

muhammad imtiaz khokhar RT @RiteshSpeak: Another Setback to INDIA as #Taliban & #US to sign a Peace Deal Today. Dreams of controlling Pakistan through Afghanistan… 20 minutes ago

🥀 Afghan-US deal has been done.. Now Taliban is on the way to india #GenocideOfIndianMuslims 30 minutes ago

Sameer Wagle RT @SushantSin: Trump visits India, hailed as a great friend, says all the right things; in a few days, goes and signs a deal with the Tali… 47 minutes ago

The Quint #Video | “(The agreement) has been talked about for so long; it was almost like finally seeing ‘Pakeezah’ after wat… https://t.co/SU4wQ4WHOZ 47 minutes ago

Anzal KaBeEr India to attend US-Taliban peace deal event today https://t.co/vDMBLIWcMA https://t.co/Yuib0HqPso… https://t.co/fhNjKtOoYi 52 minutes ago

Amit Vasudev 2.0 RT @SirfNewsIndia: Taliban has persuaded US President Donald Trump to believe it is no longer terrorist. Are you convinced? This is a matte… 56 minutes ago