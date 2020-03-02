American Physical Society cancels Denver science convention over Coronavirus concerns

No confirmed Coronavirus cases have been detected in Colorado, but the virus is taking a toll here.



Recent related videos from verified sources Large Denver physics conference canceled over coronavirus concerns A physics conference expected to draw 10,000 people to Denver has been canceled due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:01Published 4 hours ago Fight For Air Climb Benefits American Lung Association The climbers make it up 56 flights in the Republic Plaza in downtown Denver. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:51Published 8 hours ago