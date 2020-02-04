Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Turkey > Greece cancels asylum as Turkey lets migrants travel towards Europe

Greece cancels asylum as Turkey lets migrants travel towards Europe

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 06:57s - Published < > Embed
Greece cancels asylum as Turkey lets migrants travel towards Europe

Greece cancels asylum as Turkey lets migrants travel towards Europe

Greece is suspending all asylum applications after Turkey allowed migrants to head towards Europe.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LeilaEnazvision

Leila Greece cancels asylum as Turkey lets migrants travel towards Europe https://t.co/nX3STi2hDj 7 minutes ago

modernekonomist

Modern Ekonomist RT @modernekonomist: Greece cancels asylum as Turkey lets migrants travel towards Europe https://t.co/m9gSNnqz6u via @YouTube @eu #eu #euro… 14 minutes ago

modernekonomist

Modern Ekonomist Greece cancels asylum as Turkey lets migrants travel towards Europe https://t.co/m9gSNnqz6u via @YouTube @eu #eu… https://t.co/OYh2LFDMxJ 23 minutes ago

ChalatsisGeo

Cha Geo RT @Anna_Pantelia: #Greece suspends asylum for a month. Greece apparently can suspend human rights whenever the situation is unmanageable.… 24 minutes ago

AndreasEarth

Andreas RT @euronews: Greece cancels asylum for one month as Turkey lets migrants head towards Europe https://t.co/uYQZoyYhXX 26 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Greece cancels asylum as Turkey lets migrants travel towards Europe: https://t.co/x0srdyVpf0 #Turkey 42 minutes ago

Anna_Pantelia

Anna Pantelia #Greece suspends asylum for a month. Greece apparently can suspend human rights whenever the situation is unmanagea… https://t.co/xM7A78C91F 1 hour ago

MPGNewsSheet

MigrationNewsSheet On Sunday, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis stated that Greece will not accept asylum applications for one month and… https://t.co/2idD4VXxi9 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees [Video]Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees

Athens says it will push back any undocumented migrants from Turkey as Ankara opens borders for Europe-bound refugees.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Greece plans to build sea barrier to keep migrants out [Video]Greece plans to build sea barrier to keep migrants out

LESBOS, GREECE — Greece wants to put up a sea barrier to stop boatloads of refugees and asylum-seekers from reaching its islands. According to the BBC, migrants fleeing persecution and violence in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.