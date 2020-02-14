India's controversial Kambala race sees buffaloes sprint through watery trenches

India's traditional Kambala race sees buffaloes sprint through watery trenches in Karnataka.

Participants sprint through a field, which is normally either 132m or 142m, with two buffalo that are tethered together.

Initially, it was about getting the slushy paddy fields ready for sowing - the running buffaloes thoroughly churned the soil but it has since turned into a race.

In the past, the Kambala sport has attracted strong criticism from animal rights groups.

PETA had earlier approached the Karnataka High Court alleging Kambala involves cruelty to animals.

The high court agreed and banned the sport, which led to mass outrage.

However, soon after, the state government passed an ordinance or executive order to allow it, subject to some conditions.

This footage was filmed on February 29.