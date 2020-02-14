Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > India's controversial Kambala race sees buffaloes sprint through watery trenches

India's controversial Kambala race sees buffaloes sprint through watery trenches

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:23s - Published < > Embed
India's controversial Kambala race sees buffaloes sprint through watery trenches

India's controversial Kambala race sees buffaloes sprint through watery trenches

India's traditional Kambala race sees buffaloes sprint through watery trenches in Karnataka.

Participants sprint through a field, which is normally either 132m or 142m, with two buffalo that are tethered together.

Initially, it was about getting the slushy paddy fields ready for sowing - the running buffaloes thoroughly churned the soil but it has since turned into a race.

In the past, the Kambala sport has attracted strong criticism from animal rights groups.

PETA had earlier approached the Karnataka High Court alleging Kambala involves cruelty to animals.

The high court agreed and banned the sport, which led to mass outrage.

However, soon after, the state government passed an ordinance or executive order to allow it, subject to some conditions.

This footage was filmed on February 29.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buffalo-racer dubbed India’s Bolt says no to national trials [Video]Buffalo-racer dubbed India’s Bolt says no to national trials

SHOWS: MANGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA (FEBRUARY 22, 2020) (ANI - NO USE INDIA) 1. RACE START 2. SPECTATORS WATCHING 3. KAMBALA RACER, SRINIVAS GOWDA, RUNNING WITH BUFFALOS 4. GOWDA (BACK FACING CAMERA)

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:35Published

Cattle jockey breaks 30-year-record at racing event in southern India [Video]Cattle jockey breaks 30-year-record at racing event in southern India

A cattle jockey from south India has set a new record as the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport of the coastal region. Srinivasa Gowda, 28, took just 13.62 seconds to cover the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.