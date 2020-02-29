One News Page Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees: https://t.co/i8nnooKRKW #Greece 2 seconds ago

Muharremkilinc RT @aidbrom: Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees https://t.co/gzJwvxH1fO https://t.co/vlmht1Ot2r 12 minutes ago

AlisonRhodesHowarth BA History RT @LordBrexit: Isn't this how the Roman Empire fell when barbarians invaded in these numbers? https://t.co/ZMYGSrfL1q 1 hour ago

anbudan BALAஎ.அ.பாலா RT @AmmU_MaanU: News item: https://t.co/JCPp47Dz6s 1) #Greece border with #Turkey is 160 km long. 2) Since 2015, 10 lakh refugees flooded… 3 hours ago

MB RT @JTPsaropoulos: Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees @AJENews https://t.co/Q3wGdGNPaX 6 hours ago

Diana Mary Sharpton RT @paoloigna1: Una situazione orribile Athens says it will push back any undocumented migrants from Turkey as Ankara opens border @AJEngli… 10 hours ago

paolo ignazio marong Una situazione orribile Athens says it will push back any undocumented migrants from Turkey as Ankara opens border… https://t.co/bj6NfpnZUx 10 hours ago