Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees

Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees

Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees

Athens says it will push back any undocumented migrants from Turkey as Ankara opens borders for Europe-bound refugees.
Turkey's Erdogan says Europe borders open as refugees gather

Turkey's Erdogan says Europe borders open as refugees gatherANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that his country's...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Turkey-EU standoff: Greece blocks refugees stranded in Turkey

Turkey eased border restrictions for them to leave - but European countries are not allowing them in.
Al Jazeera - Published


Turkey-EU standoff: Greece blocks refugees stranded in Turkey [Video]Turkey-EU standoff: Greece blocks refugees stranded in Turkey

Turkey eased border restrictions for them to leave - but European countries are not allowing them in.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published

Greece tries to stop refugees crossing from Turkey [Video]Greece tries to stop refugees crossing from Turkey

Greece has accused Turkey of spreading 'entirely false and misleading' claims that 100,000 people have attempted to crossed its border.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:49Published

