Democrat Pete Buttigieg ends US presidential campaign

Democrat Pete Buttigieg ends US presidential campaign

Democrat Pete Buttigieg ends US presidential campaign

Pete Buttigieg, who rose from relative obscurity as a mayor in Indiana to a barrier-breaking, top-tier candidate for the Democratic US presidential nomination, has ended his campaign.

The decision by the first openly gay candidate to seriously contend for the presidency - and among the youngest ever - came just a day after leading rival Joe Biden scored a resounding victory in South Carolina.
