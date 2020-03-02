Coronavirus: What we know so far

Global  

South Korea’s viral outbreak has surged and millions of children in Japan have stayed home from school as officials wrestled with the coronavirus epidemic in more than 60 countries.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: U.S, Australia, Thailand confirm first death

The United States, Australia and Thailand each confirmed on Sunday their first deaths caused by the...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •The Verge


US Catholic colleges suspend Italy programs over coronavirus

Rome, Italy, Mar 1, 2020 / 07:03 pm (CNA).- Several Catholic colleges and universities with study...
CNA - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com



