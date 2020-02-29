Global  

Kobe Bryant's widow 'devastated' by 'deplorable' d*ath scene photos scandal

Kobe Bryant's widow 'devastated' by 'deplorable' d*ath scene photos scandal

Kobe Bryant's widow 'devastated' by 'deplorable' d*ath scene photos scandal

An attorney for Kobe Bryant's widow has slammed the alleged dissemination of the basketball icon's d*ath scene photos among Los Angeles authorities as "inexcusable and deplorable" behaviour.
