Hundreds of locals queue up 'every day' to purchase face masks amid COVID-19 outbreak





Hundreds of locals in Amagasaki queue up "every day" to purchase face masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak.


Hundreds of locals in Amagasaki queue up "every day" to purchase face masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Footage filmed on February 29 shows a vast amount of residents waiting in line to buy face masks from a store.

The filmer told Newsflare: "More than a hundred Japanese are lining up every single day only to buy a mask in this little city in Hyogo Japan to prevent themselves from COVID-19."




