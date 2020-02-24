Global  

Woman, 67, fatally struck on I-95 in St. Lucie County early Sunday

Woman, 67, fatally struck on I-95 in St. Lucie County early Sunday

Woman, 67, fatally struck on I-95 in St. Lucie County early Sunday

A Palm City woman died early Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 95 in St.

Lucie County.
Woman, 67, fatally struck on I-95 in St. Lucie County early Sunday

THE FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROLTRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHAT LEDTO THE DEATH OF A WOMAN IN THEMIDDLE OF I-95 OVERNIGHT INST.

LUCIE COUNTY.

F-H-P SAYS67 YEAR- OLD MARIE MORENO OFPALM CITY WAS IN THE CENTERSOUTHBOUND LANE OF THE HIGHWAYAT 2:45AM NEAR A STALLED CARALSO IN THE CENTER, WHEN ASECOND VEHICLE HIT THE CAR ATHEN HER.

THE CASE IS STILUNDER INVESTIGATION.THERE'S BEEN ARREST IN A FATAL




