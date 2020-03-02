Fukushima evacuees eye Japan's Olympics preparation 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:50s - Published Fukushima evacuees eye Japan's Olympics preparation Many evacuees from towns surrounding the Fukushima nuclear power plant are chafing over the government’s efforts to showcase the town's reconstruction ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ryan Brooks reports 0

