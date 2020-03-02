Wilder: We wanted to play

Global  

Chris Wilder feels his Sheffield United squad did not need the winter break, which contributed to them playing just three times in February.
Deontay Wilder to face Tyson Fury for another title rematch in July

Tyson Fury and dethroned world champion Deontay Wilder will stage the next leg of their fight trilogy...
Mid-Day - Published

UFC president Dana White says outfits like Deontay Wilder wore on his ring walk in Tyson Fury fight would never be allowed in UFC

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II did big business and rightly so, but a lot of the fallout of the...
talkSPORT - Published


