Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oprah Winfrey brushes off onstage tumble

Oprah Winfrey brushes off onstage tumble

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Oprah Winfrey brushes off onstage tumble

Oprah Winfrey brushes off onstage tumble

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is shrugging off her onstage tumble during her wellness tour stop in Los Angeles, accepting the viral moment is destined to forever be immortalised as a meme.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oprah Falls Onstage at 2020 Vision Tour Show and Laughs It Off

Even Oprah Winfrey gets knocked down. But she gets up again, and you are never gonna keep her down....
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

People_SA

People Magazine SA WATCH: Oprah Winfrey laughs off onstage tumble - https://t.co/HTNpd4vQ8A https://t.co/udqhv9Efrh 3 hours ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Oprah Winfrey brushes off onstage tumble – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX https://t.co/kLdhM6Y7jH https://t.co/O6LZHk7q9F 6 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Oprah Winfrey brushes off onstage tumble https://t.co/iCNb7gGpXZ https://t.co/Vug6sW5fSz 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.