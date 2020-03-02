Global  

Mobile home fire extinguished near Palm Beach Gardens, no injuries reported

Firefighters quickly extinguished a mobile home fire near Palm Beach Gardens on Sunday morning along Hi Drive.
EXTINGUISH A MOBILE HOME FIREIN WEST PALM BEACH.

THISHAPPENED EARLY THIS MORNING ON"HI" DRIVE.

PALM BEACH GARDENSFIRE RESCUE ASSISTED ANDTWEETED OUT THESE PICTURES.

NOINJURIES WERE REPORTED.

CREWSARRIVED TO FIND HEAVY SMOKECOMING FROM THE MOBILE HOME.NO WORD ON THE CAUSE.LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS SHOWINGSUPP




