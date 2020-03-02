Mobile home fire extinguished near Palm Beach Gardens, no injuries reported 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:16s - Published Mobile home fire extinguished near Palm Beach Gardens, no injuries reported Firefighters quickly extinguished a mobile home fire near Palm Beach Gardens on Sunday morning along Hi Drive.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Mobile home fire extinguished near Palm Beach Gardens, no injuries reported EXTINGUISH A MOBILE HOME FIREIN WEST PALM BEACH. THISHAPPENED EARLY THIS MORNING ON"HI" DRIVE. PALM BEACH GARDENSFIRE RESCUE ASSISTED ANDTWEETED OUT THESE PICTURES. NOINJURIES WERE REPORTED. CREWSARRIVED TO FIND HEAVY SMOKECOMING FROM THE MOBILE HOME.NO WORD ON THE CAUSE.LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS SHOWINGSUPP







You Might Like



Tweets about this WPTV Mobile home fire extinguished in West Palm Beach, no injuries reported https://t.co/R32J76pX2j https://t.co/el9eOSIWwD 12 hours ago Travis County ESD#12 Box Alarm at 12701 Sparks Road, fire in the kitchen of a mobile home is extinguished, all units cancelled except first engine. 1 week ago