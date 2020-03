New Jersey Plans To Outline How It Will Get Ready To Fight The Coronavirus 28 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:58s - Published New Jersey Plans To Outline How It Will Get Ready To Fight The Coronavirus This comes after the deaths of two people in Washington State and one confirmed case in New York City. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New Jersey Plans To Outline How It Will Get Ready To Fight The Coronavirus SO OVERALL NOT BAD DETOURSINCE WE HAVE THE LARGECLOSURE ROUTE ONE, JIM, BACKTO YOU.THANK YOU, NEW JERSEY PLANSTO OUTLAW HOW IT WILL GETREADY TO FIGHT THECORONAVIRUS.THIS FOLLOWS THE DEATH OFTWO PEOPLE IN WASHINGTON STATEAND ONE CONFIRMED CASE NOW INNEW YORK CITY.THAT PATIENT IS A MANHATTANWOMAN IN HER 30'S, WHORECENTLY TRAVELED TO IRAN, SHEIS NOW IN ISOLATION, BUT ISNOT IN SERIOUS CONDITION.AS "EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERSATURDAY NIGHT TEMPLEUNIVERSITY HAS CLOSED ITSCAMPUS IN ROME.VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE SAYSDESPITE THE FDA APPROVING ANEXPEDITED PROCESS, VACCINEWON'T BE LIKELY AVAILABLEUNTIL THIS SEASON.WE ARE CLEARING THE REDTAPE OUT OF THE WAY, THE FDAIS PROVIDING GREAT LEADERSHIPON THIS FRONT TO HAVE AVACCINE FOR THE AMERICANPEOPLE BY NEXT YEAR.WE VERY MUCH NEED SENIORS,THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLEPOPULATION, TO BE ABLE TO GETIT.GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY WILLDISCUSS HOW THE STATE ISPREPARING FOR THE SPREAD OF





