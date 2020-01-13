Matthew Morrison wants to keep romance alive in his marriage

Global  

Video Credit: Bang Media World
Matthew Morrison strives to "keep the romance alive" in his marriage with Renee Puente, as he's a "romantic man" who loves to "shower" his spouse "with love".
